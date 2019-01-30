Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on all Muslim Ummahs, across the country, to pray for peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

JNI, in a statement by its Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, yesterday, appealed to Islamic scholars not to be distracted by unguided utterances of politicians, as they embark on prayers for hitch-free elections.

“JNI uses this medium to call on the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to engage in ardent prayers, considering the fact that 2019 general elections are around the corner. This call has become imperative, bearing in mind that as Muslims, supplications to Allah, the Almighty, is the nucleus of worship, and there is nothing that is dearer to Allah than invocation. It is also the most honourable thing before Him, the Most High, and a surest way to attaining requests put before Him. Hence, Muslims are implored to frequently engage in Du’a, especially for the seemingly palpable fear and anxiety from some quarters, towards free 2019 general elections.

“We reiterate our call on Imams to return to special prayers in calamitous situations and trying times (Qunutun-Nawazil), as well as seeking Allah, the Most High for His compassion during and after the elections, for peace and harmony. Muslims throughout the country are, hereby, urged to embrace more Dhikr (remembrance of Allah), through glorification of Allah, Istighfar (seeking Allah’s forgiveness) and ceaseless Du’a (prayers and invocations), for ease and relief.