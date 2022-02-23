Continental powerhouse Egypt will face strong opposition in her quest to top the overall table as the 11th Cadet and Junior African Fencing Championship begins today in Lagos.

With 50 athletes and officials, Egypt has the highest delegation in the five-day championship holding at the Festival Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos but will face strong challenges from fellow north Africans, Algeria while South Africa also pose some threats.

Team Nigeria is not left out, as the team looks set to ruffle the feathers of the leading nations following the conclusion of their final training, which lasted for about two months.

“Nigeria remarkably won two bronze medals in the individual men’s foil and women’s team Sabre at the 2018 edition also hosted in Lagos, and we are set to make several podium finishes both at individual and team events this year, “ Nigeria Fencing Federation President, Adeyinka Samuel, said.

He declared that Nigeria is poised to make good use of the opportunity of hosting the championship by breeding more Fencing talents that could compete at the high level in the sport.