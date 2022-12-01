From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Media practitioners and other stakeholders have identified security, provision of jobs and adequate remuneration of the workforce as the panacea to the embarrassing incidences of irregular migration in Nigeria.

Consequently, they have called on both federal and state governments to reduce the incidences of insecurity, create jobs and remunerate the workforce adequately.

The media and stakeholders made that call in Enugu at the end of a one-day Media and Stakeholders Roundtable Dialogue Session on ‘Combating Youth and Women Irregular Migration in Enugu State.’

Earlier, the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzo had described irregular migration as a big problem to the world and particularly the African continent and charged the media and stakeholders to proffer solutions to stop the menace which according to him has become a big embarrassment.

Agubuzo believed that by their exposure, journalists and the stakeholders would offer reasonable ideas that would help solve the problem.

He said, “As we all know, irregular migration has become a big problem for the world and particularly for our own continent Africa. That makes today’s meeting a very timely one. We are here to brainstorm and see what solutions we can proffer to stop this embarrassment.”

Commending the organizers, he hoped that the recommendations that would come out of the meeting would help to ameliorate the problem of irregular migration of “our youths and women.”

Earlier, the Executive Director, Empowerment for Boys Network Association (EBONA), Dr. Ngozi Idemili-Aronu, has said the aim of the event was to create awareness and dialogue on the incidence of irregular migration and human trafficking among youth and women in the state.

Explaining what the organisers have been doing, the Executive Director, Global Health Awareness Research Foundation (GHARF), Prof. Obioma Nworgu, said the programme was a six months project funded by European Union and implemented in Nigeria by the British Council under the European Union-Agents for Citizens-driven Transformation (EU-ACT).

Nworgu who is the focal person said the dialogue was designed to facilitate conversation among stakeholders, to sensitize them about the activities of the project as well as get their commitment for achieving the project goal, “reducing the incidences of irregular migration and human trafficking among youths and women.”

She stressed that if people were provided with skills, it would reduce the incidences of irregular migration among youths and women, adding that to it in Enugu State, they had selected 150 people, 25 from each of the two local governments selected from the three Senatorial zones of the state.

The lucky participants would be trained in different skills such as Poultry, Piggery, Cosmetology, Barbing, Computer repairs among others, saying, “Young persons will thus be empowered with one skill or the other.”

Nworgu also said that the CY-WIM consortium comprised of Global Health Awareness Research Foundation (GHARF), Institute of Growth and Development (IGD), Idikacho Women in Governance Enugu East (I-WIG), Empowerment for Boys Network Association (EBONA), Consumer Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation (CADEF) and African Law Foundation (AFRILAW).