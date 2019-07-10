Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari has promoted 835 members of it’s workforce as parts of measures to motivate and encourage them to work towards the actualization of Federal Government’s determination for Job/wealth creation in the country.

In a press statement signed by Head, Public Affairs, Suleyol Fred-Chagu said the gesture will help in actualization of job/ and wealth creation in the country.

“As part of efforts to motivate its workforce for enhanced productivity, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), recently promoted 835 members of its workforce.

“A breakdown of the promotion, which was released recently, shows that 36 were promoted from the rank of Assistant Director to Deputy Director, 12 were elevated from Chief to Assistant Director while 48 were promoted to the rank of Chief. 742 other staff of the Fund were promoted to various ranks.”

Ari, charged them to reciprocate management’s gesture through hardwork and dedication to duty.

He eminded them that the ITF was now vital to the actualization of the job/wealth creation goals of the Federal Government and noted that it would only effectively discharge this responsibility if all hands were on deck.

He said the present management of the Fund, was committed to ensuring that the workforce was duly motivated by providing the enabling environment for staff to excel.

The DG noted that it was for this reason that the current management in the ITF had scaled up staff development and welfare in order to ensure that the workforce was not only equipped with the requisite skills but were also in the right frame of mind to perform all tasks assigned them.

“Since the assumption of the incumbent management, staff development and welfare have been accorded priority attention. In 2018 alone, about 2000 staff across the cadres benefitted from long and short term training, while 804 staff were promoted”, he said.