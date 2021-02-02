By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has pledged it commitment to provide enabling environment for local industries, in order to boost job creation.

The state deputy governor, Mr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat stated this yesterday while receiving the Chief Commercial Officer and Group Vice President, Africa of Elsewedy Electric who led his team on a courtesy.

According to Hamzat, the state government is determined to create jobs and a business-friendly environment, assuring that the state will continue to provide support for the take-off and sustenance of enterprise in the state.

He further assured that the state is open to engaging such businesses towards getting to take off and operate successfully.

Recalling an Executive Order issued by the State to patronize locally produced goods, the deputy governor, said it was a strategy to ensure that Nigeria based companies operate sustainably.

He further promised that the company will get the state’s support if it puts on a sustainable and competitive operation that allows its products to be marketed to other states.

In his remarks, the Chief Commercial Officer and Vice President of Elsewedy Electric, Mr. Mohammed Atef said, the visit was to seek the support and cooperation of the state government on expanding its investment in the state and boost job creation as the company is set to resume its operation at its Badagry factory.

He stated that apart from producing transformers, the company will also produce prepaid meters for households. He said the operation will push the employment of Nigerians in the organization from 150 to 350 with a significant transfer of technology by way of training.

While stating that the company will become fully operational by the end of February, the Chief Commercial Officer disclosed that the organization is very interested and ready to support efforts by the government to develop the state.