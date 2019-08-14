Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As part of its efforts to create job opportunities for teeming graduates and youths in Ogun, the state government will officially launch its job portal on Thursday.

Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Kunle Somorin, in a statement, yesterday said by the public presentation of the portal promised by Governor Dapo Abiodun will take place at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

He said the portal will register, on a continuous basis, employed and unemployed youths with a view to providing them jobs and training opportunities suitable for their trade and academic qualifications.

Somorin disclosed that during the launch, instant jobs would be offered to some lucky applicants.

He added that the the job portal during a test-run in July recorded over 5,000 candidates in two hours.

“All graduates and those with vocational trainings across the state will give their information and we will endeavour to link them with potential employers, training opportunities, not only within the civil service, but also with the private sector, with whom we are partnering.

“To ensure that the indigenes and residents of the state are not short changed, we will send a Local Content Bill to the legislature, such that investors will first look inward to availability of workers in Ogun and make our youths their primary catchment area when they site their companies here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lekan Olude, special adviser on Job Creation and Youth Empowerment, will coordinate activities and policies on job creation.