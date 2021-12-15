Determined to creating jobs and reducing extreme poverty, several initiatives targeted at jobs opportunities for the youths, women and vulnerable groups remain top discussions at the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency, (ONDEA) unemployment summit.

The governor of the State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) reeled out, the eight-point agenda and his pledge to eliminate poverty through entrepreneurship, knowledge economy, innovation and technology.

Akeredolu stated that he is ready to invest more in entrepreneurship development and provide startup funds for persons with entrepreneurship skills that are badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He disclosed this at the Inaugural Unemployment Summit held at Akure, with great speakers at the summit.

Speakers at the summit includes Apostle Folorunso Alakija, Rev’d Funke Felix-Adejumo Serial Entrepreneur and owner of FFA Resorts in Ondo State, Jack-Rich Chairman of Belemaoil, Wanle Akinboboye President of LaCampagne Tropicana, Dare Akande C.E.O of Bellagio Air, Nancy Taiye Aragbaye Founder and CEO of Strategic Solutions, Mitchelle Adepoju

“We have always been concerned that the only enduring solutions to the unemployment issues are for our youths to embrace entrepreneurial development.” Akeredolu added that entrepreneurship development plays a vital role for Job creation and Poverty alleviation. One of the many initiatives by his administration is the Unemployment Summit 2021 which is powered by the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA).

“The Unemployment Summit hosted by the Governor and executed by Dr. Summy Smart Francis Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development was targeted at addressing Unemployment as a challenge and proffering practical Solutions to it.

The keynote speaker at the summit, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, said to foster economic growth and engender business knowledge transfer for indigenous based entrepreneurs, MSMEs and job seekers need to develop their entrepreneurial skills. Alakija explained: “A lot of people might not know the importance now, the fact about entrepreneurship is that it is the engine that creates new jobs and it is a great panacea for economic development.

“As the Grand Matron of the largest Entrepreneurship network in Africa – Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (A.Y.E) Organisation, we are building the right foundation and it would take some time before we can achieve this.”

“Also, entrepreneurship is a great panacea for unemployment and the vices associated with it. We can not continue to handle the issue of unemployment in the country with kid gloves. I believe that unemployment in the country will be put to rest, the ball has been set rolling. “Ondo State Government is determined to create more Job makers who can maximize the opportunities within the state as well as contribute their quota to improving the IGR of the state while changing the narrative of Ondo State from being a ‘civil servant state’ to a commercial state.

On his part, the CEO of ONDEA and Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development, Dr. Francis, equally assured the people of Ondo State that the agency has many more initiatives that will tackle unemployment and poverty but urged, that the people must take their destiny into their hands and take advantage of the opportunities available in the State.