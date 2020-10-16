Okwe Obi, Abuja

Deputy Vice Chancellor, Federal University Wukari, Rev Fr. Prof. Anthony Bature, has identified job creation and skills acquisition as panacea in curbing devilish activities of youths, particularly in Taraba and Benue States.

Prof Bature, who disclosed this recently in a communiqué signed by Maggi Tsokwa and Kerkebe Ibrahim, attributed crisis to poor trauma management system, weak integration of conflicts victims, inconsistent religious teaching, ethnic extremism, poverty, failed family values, and virtues.

The Founder of Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management, (FPHCM), said the NGO would continue “to collaborate with government and other NGOs towards creating jobs, soft loans and entrepreneurship skills that will give opportunity to members of the community to keep the youths engaged”.

He admonished stakeholders to speedily response to conflicts whenever early warning signs are dictated.

The clergyman also charged the stakeholders at the dialogue forum to work together for the restoration of peace within the community.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Prelate of Jalingo Diocese, Most Rev. Fr. Charles Michael Hammawa, expressed worry over the spate of conflict in Nigeria.

He stressed that extending the search for peace to our communities would be the best way for sustainable peace.

The Prelate enjoined all stakeholders within the communities to stand firmed and resist every temptation that will derail them from working towards the restoration for peace.

The dialogue forum which took place in Lencon Event Centre Wukari had in attendance community stakeholders like the LG Chairman, representative of the Aku-Uka of Wukari, Security personnels, religious leaders and leadership of different youth wings within the Southern Taraba State and senatorial zone.