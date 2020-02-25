Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has launched a probe into the alleged sale of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) employment letters for N3 million by the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Danjuma La’ ah, said the senate had been inundated with allegations of under-hand dealings at the FCC.

La’ah who stated this in an interview with journalists said the committee had been presented with a man who bought an NPA job employment for N3 million from the FCC as an evidence of the job racketeering ongoing in the agency.

“The Senate Committee on Federal Character Commission has been investigating and we’re doing everything possible to unravel those behind sales of jobs there. I got reports from different people on sales of jobs going on at the FCC. Appointment into government offices for sales at the FCC is real.

“Someone has forwarded to me a text which is in my phone that he purchased Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) job from FCC at N3 million. This is shocking. It makes my heart bleeds. If the Committee find out this is what they have been doing, we are not going to take it lightly with them. No stone shall be left unturned in telling the whole country that the FCC is involved in job racketeering. It is an embarrassment to the society. It is an embarrassment to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. We are gradually closing in on them. If the investigation we are doing confirms it to be true, we are not going to take it lightly. What i am still proving is an allegation. The Committee would do a detailed job and if it turns out to be true, we will take the appropriate sanction,” La’ah said.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), National Agency for Drugs and Food Administration (NAFDAC), Security Exchange Commission (SEC) Federal College of Education, Zaria shunned investigation into their nominal rolls by the Senate Committee on Federal Character.