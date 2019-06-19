James Ojo, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasiru Saleh, for alleged bribery and employment scam.

Mr. Saleh, who was put on trial is facing a four-count charge, according to the spokesperson of the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa.

She added that the case is before Honourable Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 38, sitting in Lugbe, Abuja.

The commission told the court that Mr. Saleh had solicited the sum of N700,000 from a man with the promise to help him secure employment for his two children into the NSCDC.

ICPC in charge No: CR/279/19, informed the court of how the accused person received the sum of N400,000 as part payment for the total sum.

The Commission averred that Mr. Saleh’s action was contrary to, and punishable under sections 17 (i)(a), 19 and 68 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and that if he is found guilty, he shall, on conviction, be liable to imprisonment for five years without an option of fine.