Justice Mohammed Mohammed of the Sokoto State High Court has convicted and sentenced Abdullahi Paiko Aliyu, who claims to be a staff of the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, to seven years imprisonment on a two count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretences to the tune of over N14 million.

He was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him by the EFCC.

Before he met his waterloo, Paiko had defrauded unsuspecting members of the public, under the guise of securing them employments in Federal agencies, including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); National Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC); Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Justice Mohammed also ordered the convict to make full restitution of the said amount (N14, 300, 000) to his victims through the EFCC.

