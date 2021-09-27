By Bimbola Oyesola

Jobberman, the single largest job placement website in sub-Saharan Africa, has announced its Alliance for Better Work initiative as part of its longstanding partnership with the Mastercard Foundation. The employer-centred initiative is geared to radically bolster recruitment in Nigeria, with a focus on driving female hires and providing integrated end-to-end support on the easy to use online jobs platform. Large corporations to SMEs in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Kaduna will be able to capitalise on access to over 182,000 pre-vetted jobseekers between the age of 18 and 35, segmented by industry and qualification level and with a core focus on the agricultural, creative and digital sectors in Nigeria.

The Alliance for Better Work has been designed to improve job retention, workplace productivity, business development and, crucially, bridge the gap on gender unemployment which according to recent data is 35.2 per cent compared to 31.8 per cent for men. To date, employers have faced challenges such as cost for training new employees, a flood of unfiltered applications and wide skills gap.

The campaign will run in parallel to Jobberman’s successful soft skills training program, which has already equipped 190,628 young people between the age of 18 and 35 for the workplace, as well as placing more than 82,600 in dignified employment. The latest drive will see the pioneering platform draw from its leading expertise in the market to tackle both strands of recruitment with equal volition and on course to reach its target of securing employment for three million young people by 2025.

The alliance will establish a commitment between Jobberman and employers in the agriculture, creative, digital, finance, healthcare, retail/FMCG, advertising and education sectors to #hirebetter and move beyond the inertia of costly recruitment processes. According to Jobberman’s data insights, companies can spend an average of four to six weeks on their hiring process and cost an estimated 25 per cent of the annual gross salary of a candidate to recruit.

The Alliance for Better Work is an exclusive recruitment club that gives employers access to the largest pool of trained quality candidates in the country, innovative end-to-end recruitment and post-hiring support, brand amplification, and exclusive rates, all tailored to companies specific needs.

Rolake Rosiji, CEO of Jobberman Nigeria, said, “The Alliance for Better Work is ultimately about unlocking the competitive advantage of Nigerian companies, often lost in long and poor cycles of recruitment. By joining forces with Nigeria’s most astute companies we aim to set a standard of progressive recruitment practices that will allow businesses to flourish. Plus, this opens up the opportunity to accelerate our mandate with Young Africa Works in placing trained young people in dignified work.

Employees are a company’s greatest asset and Jobberman has the experience, the tools, platform and the resources to make this a reality for employers.”

