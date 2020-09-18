Jobberman, has announced its plans to host Nigeria’s largest ever Virtual Career Fair, which will take place on Wednesday September 30th 2020.

As part of its Champions Campaign, 250 employers from various sectors including digital, agriculture and creative, and 10,000 highly qualified candidates will come together under one virtual roof for this landmark must-attend event.

The one day Virtual Career Fair will focus on how to navigate the increasingly competitive job space and provide the necessary tools to get hired, with one-on-one interviews between candidates and employers and sessions such as CV Preparation masterclasses.

According to Hilda Kragha, Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs, “The Virtual Career Fair perfectly encapsulates Jobberman’s commitment to alleviating the strains of unemployment and employability, by connecting thousands of qualified candidates to reputable employers, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As an innovative and technologically driven company, I am delighted that we were able to find a solution to this immediate and challenging issue, by creating this first ever virtual space of opportunity for both employer and candidate. We strongly encourage signing-up.”

The online event is part of Jobberman’s mandate to use its soft skills training to place 3 million young Nigerians in dignified employment in the next 5 years.

Jobberman is the only recruitment services platform in Nigeria that offers to train and place candidates in dignified employment. The ongoing online training program equips young people (18-35) with critical tools including business etiquette, emotional intelligence and more, to help them transition into their new roles and increase workplace productivity.

The Virtual Career Fair is free to all candidates who have completed the online program and passed the end of course assessment test.

Companies mainly from agri-tech, digital and the creative sectors with operations in Lagos, Kano and Kaduna will be in attendance to showcase their brands and company cultures. Employers already listed on the Jobberman platform are able to sign-up for free for the groundbreaking event and are required to commit to hiring within three months of the fair.