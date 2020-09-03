Jobberman Nigeria and Ngcareers have reached into an agreement where Jobberman acquires 100% of Ngcareers.com, Nigeria´s foremost online destination for job vacancies, recruitment insights, and career advancement tools. Ngcareers was founded in 2009 by Paul and Andrew Eze, and grew from a few hundred users to over 1 million users in Nigeria in 2019.

Through this acquisition, ROAM Africa, the owner of Jobberman Nigeria, will further consolidate the Nigerian job marketplaces market with the aim to be the ultimate destination for jobseekers in Nigeria with a focus on growth and ambitious innovation. Together, Jobberman Nigeria and Ngcareers will be reaching over more than one million Nigerians every month.

Both Jobberman Nigeria and Ngcareers are on a mission to tackle the growing disconnect between labor demand and supply with scalable technology. They both aim to help bridge the unemployment gap and drive growth of the Nigerian workforce by providing millions of young people access to career development tools, opportunities, professional, and vocational skill development.

For a transition period, Jobberman Nigeria and Ngcareers will continue as independent brands, working closely together as a combined organization under the roof of ROAM Africa, led by CEO Clemens Weitz. The midterm goal is to operate solely under the brand Jobberman.com.

“Ngcareers is one of the top job portals in Nigeria. With this acquisition, we have the opportunity to widen our scope in Nigeria and show our long-term commitment to the market. The Acquisition of NG careers will further cement our position as the number one career platform in Nigeria. It will give us a stronger bigger platform and enable us to create better digital services for our customers. We look forward to welcoming our new employer partners and job seekers from NGcareers to the Jobberman family,” says Hilda Kabushenga Kragha, CEO of Jobberman Nigeria.

“After a thorough evaluation of the different strategic options for Ngcareers, we are pleased to divest this successful business to Jobberman Nigeria, a strategic and committed owner. I would like to thank our Ngcareers team for their commitment and success in growing and developing the business, which is in very good shape,” says Paul Eze, Co-Founder, and CEO of Ngcareers.

“By 2035, Africa will be home to the world’s largest workforce. The challenges to overcome until then are massive, and cannot be solved without scalable technology solutions. We go far beyond the traditional career portal, and enable employers and jobseekers to take the best career decisions by bringing them actionable and personalized insights. This move accelerates us on our mission and allows us to introduce our cutting-edge tech faster into the market. We look forward to welcoming Ngcareers and together transforming into a next-generation marketplace,” Clemens Weitz, ROAM Africa CEO, concludes.