From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has described joblessness as the major cause of insecurity in Nigeria.

The governor who stated this during the inauguration of the Extended Special Public Works Programme (ESPW) in the state, commended the Federal Government for the initiative and called for an extension of the programme.

“Insecurity is afflicting the nation and it is occasioned by joblessness and I thank the President for thinking this way about the people. I sincerely hope that those who have been selected will apply themselves for what they are expected to do so that the President will extend it beyond three months and make it permanent,” he said in an address by his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu.

Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy Agba, said the ESPW programme would engage 18,000 selected unemployed Nigerians across the 18 LGAs of the state.

Agba, whose speech was read by Maurice Ibok, said though the programme is an ephemeral strategy, it would provide the necessary economic palliatives for the youths.