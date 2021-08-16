From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has expressed sadness over the death of the former Chairman, Board of Commissioners of the Nigerian Communications Commission and Super Permanent Secretary, Ahmed Joda, saying the country has lost a huge reservoir of knowledge and experience.

In a condolence message to the family, the Government and the people of Adamawa State, Ngige said Joda, who made landmark achievements in the public service, offered himself to Nigeria once more in 2015 when he led President Muhammadu Buhari’s Transition Committee.

‘His long years in service, especially as a Permanent Secretary across so many Ministries where he left his foot in the sands of time, stood him apart and easily recommended him to lead the Transition Committee of Buhari’s government of change,’ Ngige noted.

‘The Buhari team looked for versatility and found one in Joda. We also looked for someone with a grip of the old, in-depth knowledge of the present, and in touch with the future and Ahmed Joda fitted the bill. Nigeria has indeed lost a gem.

‘Even at 86, he worked day and night to produce a first-class policy document that equipped the take-off of the administration. And it was during this period that I came close to him as one of the resource persons of the team, in my position then, as the Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Metallurgy and Steel Development.

‘I pray God Almighty to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort the family he left behind.’