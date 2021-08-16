From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former permanent secretary and chairman of his Transition Team in 2015, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, who passed on recently as a patriot and most valuable citizen who gave his best for the unity and development of the country.

His message was delivered by a delegation led by Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, to commiserate with family, friends and associates of the elder statesman, including government and people of Adamawa State.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said Joda’s transition was a collective loss to the family, state, country and the world that he touched and improved with integrity and competence.

“Joda was a trustworthy and loyal companion, who steadfastly stood for the interest of the nation through highs and lows. The country will not forget his sacrifices.”

The family, through Alhaji Mustapha Aminu, Galadima of Adamawa, thanked the President for sending a high powered delegation to mourn with them, saying Joda was a hero for all Nigerians.

Aminu highlighted the trust and loyalty that shaped the relationship between the President and the former Permanent Secretary, also known as one of the “Super Perm Secs’’, saying the President shared greatly in the loss as well.

At the palace of Lamido of Adamawa, Dr. Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, the SGF conveyed “deepest condolences” of the President and that of the government and people of Nigeria to him and his people, saying “we have come to mourn a hero, a mentor and a father.”

The Lamido thanked the President for sending the delegation and described Joda’s death as a big loss to the state and the country.

Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri, who also received the Presidential delegation said the state and country had lost a “father, a friend and an adviser to whom we ran for solutions to intractable problems.”