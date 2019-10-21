Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s new sensation, Joseph Aribo played all 90 minutes, as Rangers forced Hearts to a one-all draw in a Scottish Premier League tie on Sunday.

Aribo, however, admitted Rangers were frustrated after they dropped points away to Hearts to lose their spot at the top of the Premiership.

The Nigerian international believed the only thing the Light Blues can now do is regroup and look to pick up results against FC Porto and Motherwell next week.

Rangers went behind after just six minutes at Tynecastle, conceding a Ryotaro Meshino strike, following a slow start from Steven Gerrard’s men.

Speaking to RangersTV, Aribo said: “We’re frustrated, we wanted to go out there and get the points, but unfortunately we weren’t able to do that.

“We started slow and from there we were just chasing the game. We just need to regroup, come back for the next fixtures and be stronger in them.

“To go in at half-time at 1-1 after not playing so good that gave us a bit more confidence to say look where we are and we haven’t even played well.

“We had to go out there, keep playing and then try to get the goal, but unfortunately we didn’t.”

Aribo was named in the starting XI on Sunday for first time since being forced off in September’s Betfred Cup win against Livingston, with a cut to his head.

The wound took time to heal and he returned to action over the international break with Nigeria, impressing with a goal against Brazil.

He continued: “I am just thankful to God that I am able to be playing again and I just want to keep performing and keep playing as well as I can.

“It was a wonderful feeling (scoring against Brazil), one of the highest I have had in football and I am just happy I was able to be out there and be playing. I want to just keeping improving now.”

Rangers now travel to Portugal in midweek for match-day three of the UEFA Europa League Group stages.

The 23-year-old commented: “Especially after a result like this, we just want to bounce back and give it our all to try and come home with a result.

“I would say European football is more structured and it’s a bit different to what we have domestically.”