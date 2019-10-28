Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigerian sensation, Joseph Aribo was in action on Sunday, as Rangers moved level on points with Celtic at the top of the table after coming behind to beat Motherwell at Ibrox.

Aribo was on for 71 minutes before leaving the pitch for Alfredo Morelos.

Steven Gerrard’s side saw its Old Firm rivals thrashed Aberdeen earlier in the day but knew that a five-goal win would have taken them back into pole position in the title race.

The only thing that mattered for boss Gerrard was ensuring that his side picked up three points, though and goals from Jermain Defoe and Filip Helander won it.

Cole did well to turn at the edge of the area and his powerful low strike was out-with Allan McGregor’s reach, as the Steelmen took a shock lead.

Gillespie saved a well-struck strike from Steven Davis and Defoe scored with a lovely finish on the angle to pull Rangers level.

The Gers were on the front foot from the off after the break and looked more dangerous. Joe Aribo fired wide, Helander saw a diving header rose narrowly over and Tavernier came close with a snap shot from inside the area.