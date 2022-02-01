Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo, is worth £20 million, according to former teammate, Greg Stewart.

The Nigeria international has slowly blossomed under the Scouser into a key player but has seen his form explode under Giovanni van Bronckhorst in a more attacking position.

And Stewart reckons he could be worth as much as £20m if Premier League clubs come calling for the skillful midfielder.

The 25-year-old’s form has prompted transfer links to Premier League clubs, something which doesn’t surprise Stewart who believes the midfielder is only going to get “better and better.”

“Joe has the ability to score goals, create chances and dominate a midfield,” Stewart told the Daily Record.

“He can play in a variety of positions – I even remember him playing at left-back against Braga and scoring a goal.

“He has so much versatility that you could ask him to play anywhere on the park and he’d just get on with it. His ability with the ball is frightening.

Stewart, who is now playing in the Indian Premier League, reckons it will be “difficult” for the player not to be tempted by a return to England. But for a team to sign him, they will have to pay a substantial fee for Aribo who is contracted to Rangers until 2023.

“I can’t see them selling him for any less than £15million. Maybe £20m.

“He’s a Nigerian international, a league winner who has played regularly in Europe these last three years.