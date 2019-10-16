Modestus Umenzekwe

Okosisi Akpo. Ijikara. I find it difficult to accept that you have truly joined your ancestors. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, remains a day I will never forget. It was the day my wife and I came to see you in the hospital only to meet you lifeless. We met over two decades ago in the course of our various political activities and other social engagements, where we fought for the common interest of our communities. Even though we never belonged to a common political party, we shared ideas together. We related very deeply despite the age disparity. Your wish for me to be around any day you would transit to the great beyond was granted by the Almighty God.

Throughout your lifetime, you regarded material wealth as vanity upon vanity. You never used your expansive political and social connections to make money. Rather, you used them to help the oppressed, the needy and the downtrodden. Your love for mankind was classless and unqualified, as well as your socio-political life. You impacted positively on many politicians, religious, academics, traders, etc, who are today occupying enviable positions all over Nigeria and beyond. Your goodwill was unlimited.

Your brain was always alert with figures and facts, while your high-profile contact network was intact.

Okosisi was a handy encyclopedia. Professors, politicians, religious leaders, traditionalists, etc, always depended on your reservoir of knowledge and information to achieve greatness. “Indeed, the Iroko tree has fallen” with your exit. You were a bridge builder, a trailblazer, a great mobilizer and a legend. Your special quality of hospitality, warmth, rib-cracking jokes and neutrality on tribal issues will be missed greatly. You spoke all the major Nigerian languages and at the same time were very fluent in English language. You were a perfect gentleman.

Okosisi, the much I knew him, excelled in many spheres of life, from being the first importer of floor and wall tiles in the Coker area of Lagos, to exportation of timber. He was very versed and deep in Nigeria’s political issues and was a human mobile reference library on the politics of the old and new Eastern, Western and Northern regions and their gladiators.

It is said that those who live only for themselves die with their names but those who live for others, their memories live forever. Your memory and legacy shall live forever.

As a peacemaker, you championed the settlement of many community disputes in Aguata and beyond. Businessmen and politicians brought their disputes to you, which you settled, free of charge. You were a devout Catholic who worshipped at the Holy Cross every Sunday and recited the Holy Rosary to the admiration of all and sundry.

Your exit is painful. Your wise counsel will be missed. As you exit this wicked world, I pray the Almighty God to preserve your gentle soul and homely wife and children. Rest in peace! Amen.

•Chief Umenzekwe, Onwa Achina, wrote from Lagos