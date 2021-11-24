Heavyweight contender Joe Joyce wants to fight Tyson Fury in February if the WBC world champion cannot agree to a mandatory defence against Dillian Whyte, telling the Gypsy King ‘my schedule is free’.

Joyce is one of the rising stars in the division having continued his unbeaten start as a professional by stopping the highly-rated Daniel Dubois last year, and followed that up by knocking out the experienced Carlos Takam this summer.

He is a friend of Fury and has sparred with him in the past, but said that wouldn’t stop him wanting to face off against him in the ring with a world title up for grabs, and is keen to arrange a fight depending on the outcome of Whyte’s legal challenge to force Fury into a showdown.

The WBC refused to name Whyte as their mandatory to take on Fury next as they await the decision from an arbitration against them as the Body Snatcher seeks a shot against his fellow Brit.

Whyte has been seeking a title challenge for a lengthy period – exceeding more than 1,000 days as the governing body’s No 1 challenger – and has now taken matters further to ensure he moves to the front of the queue.

