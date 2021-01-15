With the unveiling of its latest Galaxy A series and naming of Afro hip-hop star, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, aka Joeboy, as brand ambassador, Samsung has further reinforced its brand equity and endeared its products to numerous consumers, most especially, youths across Nigeria.

Not only Joeboy was excited about the new Galaxy A12, A02s and A02 that were launched, guests, including pressmen, were also delighted as Iretiogo Oke, head of marketing, Samsung Nigeria, took them through a demonstration of the new mobile devices. According to Oke, Samsung Galaxy A12 is equipped with a stylishly designed quad rear camera so one can easily capture wonderful moments and share happiness with friends and families.

“Together with the 6.5-inch large display and 5,000mAh massive battery, the Galaxy A12 is the affordable device that offers an incredibly wide array of features Nigerians want,” she said, adding, “With the launch of the Galaxy A12, Samsung Nigeria has entered the new year with a strong commitment to providing Galaxy fans with the amazing features at an unbelievable price. Through these new devices, A12, A02s and A02, we continue to showcase our commitment to listening to the needs of the Nigerian consumers and providing innovation for all.”

Joeboy, who did a cameo performance of his hit song, Beginning at the event, said he’s super excited to be part of the Samsung brand. “I am always on the phone. My phone is my office. Now, with the new Galaxy A12, I can send mails seamlessly, watch videos and connect more with my fans on social media. I am appealing to my fans across the country to go all out for the Samsung Galaxy A series. They come with good cameras, long lasting batteries, bigger memory space, and above all, they are affordable,” he enthused.

The Galaxy A12 is available in three vivid and unique colours: black, white and blue. Combining truly awesome features for an affordable price, the device is indeed a game changer. Aside a massive 5,000mAh battery reservoir, the Galaxy A12 boasts 4GB RAM with optional 64GB or 128GB internal memory. It’s powerful Octa-core 2.3 GHz MTK 6765 processor is optimised for gaming, so one can play his or her favourite games effortlessly.

Also present at the launch held on Tuesday at Tech Experience Center, Yudala Heights, Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos were Mr. Caden Chiyeon, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria; Mr. Michael Agbodike, Head, Retail Marketing; and Mrs. Omolade Agbadaola, IM Marketing Specialist, Samsung Nigeria.