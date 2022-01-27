Nigerian superstar singer and songwriter, Joeboy, has joined his counterparts Fireboy DML, Burnaboy, and Olamide in Boomplay’s Golden Club with over 100 million streams on the platform.

In February 2021, the Afropop sensation released his debut album, Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic, which would go on to be streamed over 60 million times while his most recent single, Sip (Alcohol), became his most-streamed single, with over 50 million streams, as well as being the third most streamed song on Boomplay in 2021.

According to an in-depth analysis of data, Joeboy’s music enjoyed a total of 2,799 playlists inclusion and is currently being listened to in 163 countries worldwide on Boomplay.