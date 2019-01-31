Super Eagles midfielder, Joel Obi, is set to join Chelsea loanee, Victor Moses in Turkish Super Lig as Alanyaspor show strong interest, according to report in Italy.
The 27-year-old Chievo Verona star started his career as a youth player for Inter Milan before graduating to the first team.
According to Gianlucadimarzio.com claims that Alanyaspor hope to complete the deal before Thursday deadline day of the winter transfer window.
Obi, who was in Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia move to Chievo August last year for a three-year contract but it looks like his future lie elsewhere Super Eagles star has appeared in 11 times for Chievo in the Italian Serie A has also featured for Serie A side’s Parma and Torino before linking up with Chievo.
