The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has appealed to Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, to intervene in its demand for the immediate payment of all outstanding welfare packages of its members.

In letter to the minister, the union expressed its disappointment over the long delay in addressing the lingering welfare challenges of its members arising from non-adherence and outright violation of specific court judgments, collective bargaining agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) by the Ministry of Health.

The letter signed by the union’s acting National Secretary, M. O. Ajorutu, said the development was a product of many years of discriminatory disposition of the Health Ministry on issues that borders on JOHESU demands.

The union listed the contentious issues to include the implementation of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) consent judgment, withheld April and May 2018 members’ salaries, adjustment of salary structure and review of implementation of COVID-19 special inducement and hazard allowance.

It further said the implementation of the demand would impact on the career, progress and wellbeing of all health workers under the aegis of JOHESU.

“JOHESU specifically demands that the Federal Ministry of Health be compelled to immediately set up the reflected structures in line with the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) judgment, Central Internship Placement Committee for all eligible health professionals.