Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State chapter of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESUs) have given Governor Udom Emmanuel up to June 30, 2020 to reinstate 720 local government staff sacked last year and recruit more health workers.

The unions, in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the state chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives Patrick Odu, Chairman of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Godwin Archibong and Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals, Aniebiet Obot, decried government’s insensitivity to the plight of sacked workers, a majority of whom were health workers in the state.

In the statement, yesterday, in Uyo, the unions called on the state government to release the circular for the implementation of the already agreed 80 percent of the national consolidated health salary structure (CONHESS)

The health workers also called for a review of the health hazards allowance to the minimum of 50 percent of their salaries, describing the present allowance of N3,500 as the least in the country.

They further called for recruitment of more health workers to augment the short fall, occasioned by death and retirement, warning that if the above demands are not met, they would have no option than to embark on indefinite strike beginning from June 30.