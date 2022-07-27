The Vice Chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Mr Chibuna Ogbonna has lauded the National Assembly for considering a bill for an act to review Act 10 of 1985.

Ogbonna made the commendation while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja after a public hearing on the bill organised by the House of Representatives.

He said that JOHESU was a conglomeration of five registered unions in the health sector that have been advocating for the rights of all health workers.

He said the amendment bill sought to amend about nine sections of the act notable among which was on the leadership of tertiary hospital in the country and the appropriate nomenclature.

“The bill seeks to make that position open, to change Chief Medical Director to Chief Executive Officers as obtainable in other climes.

“International best practice shows that the name Cheif Medical Director is obsolete; you now have Chief Executive Officer who should be unbias, very liberal and not skewed to a particular professional calling.

“It should be open to all the clinicians so that they can all participate actively in policy formation and management of the day-to-day runing of the hospitals.It is not just about the name but how they are appointed; the present law has limited it to medical practitioners.

“It should be for all health practitioners and administrators; they should be allowed; let there be competition to choose the best among the best,’’ he said.

He said thatvNigeria’s health sector was ranked 187 among 191 countries of the world, attributing the poor ranking to poor leadership in the hospitals.

Ogbonna said that the bill wss out to correct the anomalies and to ensure effective and judicious use of resources in the hospitals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill was expected to go for third reading and be transmitted to the Senate for concurrence and to the President for assent.