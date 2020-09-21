Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA), yesterday, announced the suspension of their warning strike even as they noted that the Federal Government has not met its demands.

The unions stated this in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Biobelemoye Josiah.

“This is to bring to your notice that the seven-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by JOHESU members would come to an end midnight of September 20.

“By this notice, all health workers, under the five unions that make up JOHESU and AHPA shall return to work today across all federal health institutions in the country.

“However, since the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health, has continued to exhibit high level of bias/discrimination by refusing to address the demands of our members as presented by JOHESU within the seven days of the warning strike as was done to other bodies in the heath sector, the next line of action would be decided in due course by the expanded National Executive Council of JOHESU.

“It is pertinent to also inform newsmen and the public that rather than call JOHESU for dialogue to resolve the trade dispute, the Federal Government has resorted to intimidation and blackmail of JOHESU leaders using all forms of instruments and faceless organisations.

“JOHESU will continue to use all legitimate means to defend the rights and demands for the welfare cf its members in the health sector.

“Nigerians should bear us witness that JOHESU has shown high patriotism by demanding that public health system in Nigeria is sustained and adequately financed for effective, efficient and affordable healthcare service delivery,” the unions said in a statement