Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The President of University of Lagos Alumni Association Worldwide, Dr John Momoh, has been appointed interim chairman of UNILAG Governing Council.

Momoh’s first task is the ratification of the election of a new acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folashade Ogunsola.

Daily Sun has learnt that the result of the election has been forwarded to the governing council by the Deputy Registrar and Director of Academic Affairs, Mrs Olakunle Makinde.

Due to the crisis that rock UNILAG, the Federal Government asked the Governing Council chairman, Dr Wale Babalakin, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, to step aside.

The government directed the university Senate to meet and elect a new acting VC.

The Senate on Monday elected Prof Folashade Ogunsola as acting VC.