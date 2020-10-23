The Mkpume family of Abba village, Ifite-Enu, Nimo, in Njikoka LGA of Anambra State, have announced the funeral programme for their father and grandfather, Engr. John Nweke Mkpume (Nwakibie), aged 75 years, who died recently in his hometown.

There will be a service of songs at the late John Mkpume’s home in Abba, Ifite-Enu, by 5pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

His remains will leave Beke Memorial Hospital mortuary, Nimo, in the early hours of Friday, October 30, for a brief lying-in-state in his compound ahead of a 9am funeral mass at the nearby Assumption Catholic Church.

He will be interred immediately after the mass, while condolence visits are expected to continue, thereafter.

Thanksgiving mass is scheduled to hold at the Assumption Catholic Church, Nimo, on Sunday, November 1.

The late John Nweke Mkpume is survived by Kenneth Nwabueze Mkpume, an engineer; Arinze Mkpume; Ifeakonam Mkpume, also an engineer; and popular broadcaster with the Anambra Broadcasting Service, radio/television, Awka, Stonebaby Stone, and others.