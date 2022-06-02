Former Hapoel Be’er Sheva midfielder, John Ogu has completed a switch to Israeli second division club, Maccabi Kabilio Jaffa.

Ogu’s move was confirmed on Wednesday as the player parted ways with Hapoel Nof Hagalil where he spent the last six months.

The former Israeli league winner has overcome his fitness challenges and is battling back to play at the top level again, although age proves to be a barrier.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Ogu’s career has seen him play at UD Almeria in Spain and Academica de Coimbra in Portugal. He also had a stint at Saudi club, Al-Adalah before returning to Israel at Hapoel Hagalil.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He has won the Israeli league in the past when he emerged champions with Hapoel Beer Sheva for three consecutive seasons.

He has also represented the Super Eagles at the Confederations Cup, played at the 2018 World Cup and was a member of the Bronze medal-winning squad in 2019.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .