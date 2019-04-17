After spending five years with the Israel premier league side, Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Nigeria’s Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu has decided to leave the club, BSNSports.com.ng can reported.

The left footed player joined the Israeli side in 2014 from Portuguese side Academica where he made 27 appearances for the club.

Ogu, who had made his intention to leave the club known since the winter transfer, on Monday sent a message to the club and fans for their supports for him during his stints.

“After 5 years here in Hapoel Beer sheva, I have decided I won’t be continuing my career here.

“All I just want to say is, thank you to everyone that made it possible for me to be here.

“Thank you for the memories and support. And to the fans, I specially say a Big Thank you ” he wrote

Ogu made 140 appearances for Hapoel and netted 13 goals.