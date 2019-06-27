Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Thomas M A John as Acting Alternate Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Governing Board. He replaces former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

A statement signed by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, said Dr John, a former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, was before the appointment a member of the NNPC Governing Board.

He will hold the position of the Acting Alternate Chairman of the Governing Board until a new Minister of Petroleum Resources or Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is appointed to assume the Chairmanship or Alternate Chairmanship position, respectively in line with Sections 1(3) and 2(1) of the NNPC Act.

The new appointment takes effect, immediately.