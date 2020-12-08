UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Tuesday that the United Kingdom was starting vaccination against the coronavirus, expressing gratitude to the National Health Service (NHS), volunteers, and all those following safety rules.

Last week, the UK became the first country in the world to grant emergency use approval to a candidate vaccine produced by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech.

“Today the first vaccinations in the UK against COVID-19 begin.

“Thank you to our NHS, to all of the scientists who worked so hard to develop this vaccine, to all the volunteers.

“And to everyone who has been following the rules to protect others.

“We will beat this together,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. (Sputnik/NAN)