TONY JOHN Port Harcourt
Rivers State Police Command has confirmed knowledge of the action of its personnel who were at the residence of the former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh.
State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement yesterday, debunked news that Police were unaware of the development, saying that the operatives were from the IGP Monitoring Team in Abuja, and were in Port Harcourt on official assignment.
Omoni stated that before the officers went for the operation, they observed due protocols and requisite standard operating procedures.
He said the standard operating procedures included “going through the processes of arriving themselves at the headquarters with their investigation activities duly signed and approved by the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G Mukan”
“That they went to her residence with Mobile Policemen, suggesting of course that they were there on official duty and not illegal duty as speculated.
“That, the reference indicating that the officers were there without the directive of the CP nor the IGP is preposterous and most unfortunate, hence should be discoutenanced and disregarded”, Omoni stated.
He, however, assured that the Command under the watch of CP Mukan is poised to deliver quality policing services that will endure and stand the test of time.
“The command will continue to remain firm, focused and will not be distracted by any consideration”, PPRO stressed.
Leave a Reply