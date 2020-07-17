TONY JOHN Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has confirmed knowledge of the action of its personnel who were at the residence of the former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement yesterday, debunked news that Police were unaware of the development, saying that the operatives were from the IGP Monitoring Team in Abuja, and were in Port Harcourt on official assignment.

Omoni stated that before the officers went for the operation, they observed due protocols and requisite standard operating procedures.

He said the standard operating procedures included “going through the processes of arriving themselves at the headquarters with their investigation activities duly signed and approved by the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G Mukan”

“That they went to her residence with Mobile Policemen, suggesting of course that they were there on official duty and not illegal duty as speculated.