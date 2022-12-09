From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has tasked the Nigeria Navy to remain resolute in the collective quest to build a strong Nigeria.

Speaking at the closing of the combined graduation ceremony of the Student officers and Ratings of the Nigeria navy held at the Nigerian Navy Logistics College in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, he noted that the country expected them to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Navy

Represented by his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna,

the Governor said he was aware that the graduands had been exposed to the right skills and competencies during their training in the college.

“I am convinced this training had impacted positively on your loyalty and dedication as service men and women, it must have been a period of intensive activities covering many aspects of service and professional skills relevant to Naval operations,” he said

He further explained that the state government appreciates the contributions of the Nigerian Navy Logistics College Dawakin Tofa to the internal security operation in the state while assuring them of his continued support the college,

In his address, the Commandant of the college, Commodore Usman Mainasara Bugaje stated the college had trained officers of the ranks of Lieutenant Commander to Commander in long logistics management courses, Sub Lieutenants to Lieutenants in the Logistics Officers Basic course and Sub -technical refreshers course for newly commissioned Sub -lieutenants.

He added that the aim of training was to prepare both the junior and senior officers on logistics planning and management naval operations because Naval operations and campaigns are heavily dependent on logistics.