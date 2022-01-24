By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Chairman Police Service Commission (PSC), IGP Musiliu Smith (retd), Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other security stakeholders have pleaded with youths from the South to join the Police Force.

The stakeholders, speaking during a one-day Sensitisation/Town Hall Meeting on police recruitment exercise, held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa. Ikeja, Lagos noted that the number of people responding to calls by the Federal Government for police recruitment has nosedived.

The PSC Chairman said parents and other well-meaning Nigerians should make efforts to encourage upright and responsible citizens to apply for recruitment in the force.

Smith said if the educated and upright young ones are motivated to join and remain in the police, the country would definitely be on the way to having the right number of men and women needed for an efficient police force.

Smith noted that police and policing are indispensable to a peaceful and growing country that is determined to change the narratives on the issue of her internal security.

‘We must continuously raise the alarm if we notice that some criminal elements in our community are applying to join the police with the recommendation of some community leaders. We must come together as a community to ensure that only the best are recruited into the Nigerian Police.

‘The PSC has adopted an approach to improving police citizens relationships through community engagement forums such as this one where issues that affect citizens are addressed and endeavour to keep the conversations going.

‘The purpose of providing security and safety is defeated if the police as a security organisation is contaminated with persons who are criminally minded owning to the poor calibre of those applying for recruitment. No one knows better the character of its citizens than members of the community therefore, citizens are encouraged to kindly urge people of good character to join the force.

‘Those applying for intake should take the process seriously by preparing very well for the examination to give them the best possible chance of success.’

He added that citizens should endeavour to encourage serving police officers by reporting and commending professionalism and acts of valour to relevant authorities as much as they regularly report misconducts by bad eggs.

He also said some of the officers are not interested in improving themselves educationally when they eventually join the force.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his remarks, said the meeting was apt because it was coming up at this point in time when the services of the police are needed.

‘The PSC is in charge of this and we are only supporting. What we have observed over the years is that the number of people joining the service has been dribbling and we wonder why that is happening.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Secretary to Lagos State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, said it has been observed over the years that the number of people joining the police and Armed forces has reduced.

‘We wonder why that is happening, and we believe we should encourage the youth to join the police and armed forces. We may not appreciate the importance of encouraging them to join the police and other armed forces until the future. When we are all retired, will there still be people in the police force that we can still go to for help?

‘We found out that Lagos State indigenes are under-represented and we urge the appropriate persons to work towards this. It means we will not have people to run to in the future. I encourage them to join the police and other force.

‘Maybe our youths are not encouraged by the behaviours of our police, hence they are not joining. There is also a need to take care of the police welfare and needs. In some foreign countries where you see the police, you admire them and want to join, because the right thing has been done in taking care of them. I am also to tell the commission to also do the needful so that the police force can act responsibly.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by a retired AIG, Olusola Subair, said: ‘We all need to know that we can only attain prosperity in an ambience of security. That is why we commend the conveners of this meeting.

‘To the police, we need to do a lot of homework that will make people to be attracted to the job.

‘The police officer must know that a little effort can go a long way to change the way you are perceived by the public. There has to be an effort to change the motive.

‘A little respect to our police will go a long way to appreciate the police. Let us look at the good that is the police and give them good names so that people outside can see our police and appreciate them.

The social well-being and security of the citizens is our responsibility. We will continue to do all that is within our capacity that our people that are willing to join the police are encouraged.’

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Bode Adeleke, said in his remarks that there is a need to encourage the youth d to join the police force.

‘We should also talk to those who are going through the recruitment that nothing comes easy but joining the Police is a way of taking out criminality in our society,’ he stated.

The Chairman of Orile Agege Local Government Area, Mr Johnson Sunday Babatunde, thanked the PSC for putting up the programme because there is a need to encourage the youths to be part and parcel of the recruitment exercise while we sit back and keep seeing other Zones bringing in their people.

‘All the stakeholders should go back home to tell our people to bring in their youths into the force.

‘Also, we should bear it in mind that police are integral parts of our lives, so they should portray the force as the friend of the community either in their dressing, attitude and action,’ he stated.