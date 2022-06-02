From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP), has advised the aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State to join it to liberate Nigerians together.

The party stressed that parties must come together to form a formidable third force that will enable Nigeria to reclaim its lost glory.

A statement signed and made available to our correspondent by the chairman of NNPP in Osun, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, on Thursday, stated that the centre could no longer hold following the internal crisis within the APC, noting that the known opposition PDP has lost its bearing.

Odeyemi who stated that the door of NNPP is open for whoever is ready to join hands in delivering Nigerians from the bad leadership added that “we must come together to achieve a better Nigeria we all desire.”

He maintained that the only alternative for the rescue mission that Nigeria needs now is NNPP, saying “the mission can be accomplished if many competent and brilliant politicians can come together and forge a common cause.”

The NNPP chairman also encouraged those with the intention to contest the State and National Assembly to come to the party secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.

He promised to accommodate new members so as to work together for the actualization of the presidential ambition of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

