Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A coalition of Civil Society Groups in Kaduna on Friday called on their fellow activists and youths currently protesting against SARS to join them in demanding an end to killings and destruction in the North.

The coalition, which addressed a press conference at popular Arewa House, Kaduna, also called on the Federal Government to deploy same energy used in the disbandment of SARS to end insecurity in the North.

Yusuf Amoke who led the coalition said, over the last few days, the Country has witnessed a huge protest and demonstrations for citizens right all over which has attracted the physical participation of notable personalities in the sporting, entertainment and other industries within and outside the country.

To him, “this unison in demand and mobilization strength couple with the listening tendencies of the Government has resulted in the scrapping of the unit of the police force. The brutality of SARS in some parts of the country with horrid details was too much to bear, and therefore condemnable in strong terms.

“We wish to use this opportunity to lend our voices of support and encouragement to the Young men and women of our generation who rose against SARS brutality which led to the government’s quick response to the demands.

“We appreciate the government for listening to the plight of the citizens and answering their demands quicker than anyone could guess which indeed demonstrated the powers of the people and responsive Government.

“The reality in the protest to end SARS is real. But those protest coming afterwards is calling for serious concerns. As a result, we have itemized some of our demands to the Federal Government and the protesters as well;

“The Government should use similar energy and responsiveness as used in ending SARS to end insecurity in the North.

“Government should redeploy members of the defunct SARS to some volatile northern states to help contain the insecurity as requested by the governor of Borno state and other Northern leaders.

“Permanently, the government should deploy security personnel on the Kaduna – Abuja highway to ensure the safety of citizens.

“Government should improve on the welfare of our security personnel with assurance for a better life for them and their family for efficiency and effectiveness.

“To our comrades, we call for calm am and be civil in expressing our concern in order not to allow jobbers to take advantage of the situation and plunge our already fragile country into anarchy as we appreciate the Government for accepting the demand of the people by ending SARS.

“We equally call on all genuine comrades to put an end to the end-SARS struggle since our demands have been met and join us in calling to end insecurity in the North”, Amoke said.

Members of the coalition are Northern Anticorruption Front, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, Arewa Youth Assembly, Citizens Action on Good Governance, Nigeria Citizens Action Group, Unified Nigerian Youth Forum, Youth Movement for Better Kaduna State, The Kaduna Breeds and Kaduna Social Media Forum