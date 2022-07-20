The Joint Border Operations Drill Sector 3 has arrested three illegal migrants, between 16 years old and 18 years old, around Babanna axis of the Sector.

Controller Olugboyega Peters, the Coordinator, Joint Border Patrol Team, North Central Zone, Sector 3 disclosed this during a News Conference on Wednesday in Ilorin.

He said that the illegal migrants were coming from Benin, Edo, en route Burkina Faso.

The Controller said that after thorough investigation it was discovered that the teenagers were being trafficked by a syndicate to Burkina Faso.

“The teenagers were handed over to Nigeria Immigration Service as one of the agencies in the sector, saddled with such responsibilities,” he said.

Peters further said that within six months, January 2022 to July 2022, the sector had made 107 interceptions.

He said the interceptions included Premium Motor Spirit, Foreign Parboiled Rice, Motorcycles, Cartons of Foreign Tomatoes and Second hand Clothing, with a Duty Paid Value of N139,707,500.

“We wish to express our gratitude to the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, Office of National Security adviser, NIA, DSS, Immigration, Nigeria Police Force and other sister agencies.

“We thank them for their efforts to ensure the realisation of our mandate and provisions made for the needed equipment, especially operational vehicles,” the Conttroller said.

He revealed that the CGC had contributed greatly to the sector operatives by injecting gallant officers and fresh hands for effective performance.

“I thank the traditional rulers, youths, community leaders, NURTW, IPMAN and the people of North central states for providing peaceful and enabling environment for officers to carry out their statutory duties.

He said that Sector 3 would maintain zero tolerance to smuggling, bearing in mind its negative implication on the economic growth and development of Nigeria. (NAN)