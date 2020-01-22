Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has assured that its ongoing joint border drill operations across the country would not cripple legitimate businesses.

Coordinator, Joint Border Operations Drill, North-central states, Comptroller Mohammed Garba, gave the assurance while speaking with journalists in Ilorin. Garba said the NCS had confiscated N10,201 worth of bags of foreign rice.

He also said the service had written to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to assist in determining whether some or all of the seized rice in its warehouse were locally produced or imported ones.

Garba said the partial closure of the nation’s land border was beginning to yield positive dividend as “Customs now rakes in between N5billion – N7 billion daily since the commencement of the operations in August 2019.”

The North-Central joint border drill operations sector covers Kwara, Kogi, Niger and Benue states. It is jointly carried out by operatives of the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Air Force, Army and Office of the National Intelligence Agency.

While seeking the understanding of Nigerians on the exercise, Graba said the agency “will always consider people doing their genuine businesses.”