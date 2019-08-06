Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Nduese Essien, yesterday, raised the alarm over the massive lay off of contractors and staff in the Niger Delta by oil producing companies.

The former member of the House of Representatives, who doubles as leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elders’ Forum in Akwa Ibom State, lamented that the Federal Government was setting wrong priorities for itself.

He said rather than appropriate funds for joint cash calls to the petroleum industry, the Government is making budgeting allocation for for cattle rearing.

He said the delayed release of funds for joint cash calls to oil companies, have resulted in the termination of contracts with service operators.

He said the operators have in turn, laid off have laid off their workers, thereby compounding the unemployment situation.

While criticising the N2.2 billion for Ruga settlements, Essien called on the National Assembly to vire the money into other critical sectors of the economy, arguing that the Parliament must redeem.

He said: “Disappointingly, when appropriation is being made for cattle rearing and monies promptly released, the joint cash calls to the petroleum industry is always suffering delayed payments.

“Currently, some petroleum industry operators have laid off some of their services contractors who have equally laid off their workers, thus compounding the unemployment situation.

“The National Assembly should as soon as possible, vire the provision for Ruga to other uses to clear itself of complicity in this scheme.”

Speaking on the provision of N2.2 billion for Ruga settlements, Essien said: “When we were thinking that the Federal Government had suspended the

Ruga project, behold the Special Assistant to the President on National

Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, has just alerted the nation that a provision of N2.2 billion had already been made in the 2019 Federal Government Budget for the

scheme and that money had always been spent on Ruga.

“He is also urging the State Governments particularly those in the Southern parts of

the country to make land available for the smooth take off the Ruga cattle settlement programme.”

“The renewed desperation to force through this programme is becoming

more worrisome to ardent followers of Nigerian history, development and

politics.

“Firstly, why the sudden interest in cattle rearing in Nigeria when it is only an

occupation to individuals in a section of the Country?

“Secondly, why the sudden upsurge in the population of cattle in Nigeria to

the extent that the traditional threshold for cattle is no longer adequate to accommodate them and so colonies have to be established for them all over the Country including the rain forest belt, we are inclined to believe that there is a deliberate movement of cattle and its herders from other parts of Africa into Nigeria to account for the upsurge in cattle population.

“Thirdly, has cattle suddenly displaced oil as the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy? Its unbelievable that a country which cannot provide the generality of citizen in existing settlements with housing, regular power

supply, portable water, schools, good roads and primary health care now wants to create new settlements with such facilities for cattle and its herders all over the country.

“There certainly appears to be a lot more to the Ruga Scheme than we are made to know. Disappointingly, when appropriation is being made for cattle rearing and monies promptly released, the joint cash calls to the petroleum industry is always suffering delayed payments.

“In the ensuing scheme of economic development, we need to put our priorities right. We need to diversify the economy by investing surplus earnings from the oil sector in other areas. But we do not have to kill the petroleum industry by starving it of operating funds when due,” he added.