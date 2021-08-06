The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has said that synergy among the military and the various security agencies remains the only weapon needed to conquer terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals disturbing the peace of the country.

He stated this as he declared open the second symposium on the Nigerian Civil War, organised by the Army War College Nigeria, Abuja. He charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to imbibe the spirit of working with other security agencies to end the insecurity bedevilling the country.

Represented by the Chief of Training (Army), Major Gen. Abulsalami Ibrahim, the COAS reiterated the resolve of the Nigerian Army to promote joint planning and operations among the services in addressing the nation’s security challenges.

He said the symposium, with the theme “Imperative of Logistics: Lessons from the Nigerian Civil War for Operational Leaders,” organided for participants of AWCN Course 5/2021, was an indication that the college was conscientiously positioning itself to play a significant role in the attainment of his vision:

“Let me stress that contemporary war-fighting will remain joint and is not likely to change in the foreseeable future. Hence, any joint effort directed at preparing operational level officers to align to this reality is commendable.

“I have no doubt in my mind that, on successful completion of this training, you would be better able to appreciate the complexity of the contemporary security environment.

“It is expected, therefore, that you should have been well equipped to proffer workable solutions to multifaceted security problems of the 21st century.”

He said the theme of the symposium was apt given the importance of logistics in the prosecution of war, especially in procurement of weapons and ammunition, as well as sourcing equipment and material: “The importance of logistics support is very vital for any military operation without which operations cannot be carried out and sustained.”

He commended the college for the progress made so far, saying, at the end of Course 5, the college would have trained a record number of 294 officers since its establishment in 2017.

Commandant of the college, Major Gen. Solomon Udounwa, said the college was established to train and develop capacity of officers of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and equivalent in operational warfare. He added that the course had 63 participants from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Air Force as well as other security agencies and allied countries of the Republic of Niger, Liberia, Togo and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Odounwa said the symposium was conceptualised as part of the academic curriculum of the war course and part of the military history module to enhance the operational capability of the participants.

“The essence is to study and teach the operational activities of war for better understanding of battlefield events and better outcome towards requiring them to combat threats to national security.

“While the maiden edition focused on the Calabar landing by the 3rd Marine Commando during the events of 1967 and 1968, respectively, today’s event will examine the conduct of logistics during the war,” he said.

The guest lecturer, Prof. Shedrack Best, said logistics was the lifeblood of military power in every war and armed confrontation. He said challenges of logistics have had serious impact on the ongoing military campaign against insurgency in the North-East and banditry in the North-West, among other operations.

Best said, “The military must be able to move troops in and out of the battle fronts, give food to the troops as well as medical services and cater for troops welfare. Logistics is an important and critical part of any military operation because the size of logistics impacts greatly on the war.”

NAF to establish veterans’ affairs unit for retirees

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has approved the establishment of the Directorate of Veteran Affairs to improve the welfare packages of retired personnel and their families.

The directorate, domiciled under the Administration Branch, is charged with the responsibility of interfacing with veterans’ affairs departments in sister services towards harnessing necessary benefits for NAF retirees under existing Federal Government programmes for veterans, among other responsibilities.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, made this known at the opening of a two-day conference for NAF administrative and medical personnel in Abuja, with the theme “Efficient Human Resource Management: Panacea for Bolstering Morale and Improving Personnel Welfare.”

He said: “NAF considers the state of physical and mental well-being of its personnel as an important factor in the sustenance of morale and force multiplier in ensuring operational effectiveness. The conference is aimed at refocusing operational capabilities and bolstering personnel morale.

“The strength of any armed service is not determined by the strength of its arsenal, but by the professionalism of its workforce, which is largely bolstered through robust human resource management.”

He disclosed that, in the last two months, the NAF launched the telemedicine portal to ensure access to prompt medical attention, while promoting confidence in NAF medical services for enhanced morale and productivity of personnel.

Amao expressed the hope that the outcome of such innovations would stimulate NAF human resource management efforts to be at par with global standards and best practices. He challenged participants to critically assess areas where the NAF was lacking as regards personnel welfare and administration and come up with workable solutions to mitigate effects on the service’s operational capabilities:

Boko Haram: DEPOWA trains, empowers 40 widows, orphans of slain soldiers

The Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), has trained and empowered 40 widows and orphans of soldiers killed in the ongoing counterterrorism war and other internal security operations across the country.

The trainees, among them vulnerable barracks youths, received six months’ skill acquisition training in fashion designing, catering, hairdressing, make-up and gele tying, barbing, cosmetic production, computer studies and bead stringing.

They were also equipped with starter packs, ranging from sets of pots, ovens, cylinders, cake mixers, coolers and baking pans to generators, clippers, powder brushes, comb sets, catering, weaving and sewing machines, tonging machines, hairdressers, standing and hand-held hair dryers and cash to rent a business premises for one year.

DEPOWA president, Mrs. Victoria Iraboh, said insecurity led to the loss of soldiers who were breadwinners of their families, leaving behind widows and orphans in military and police barracks: “The skills acquisition for widows and vulnerable youths is in line with the role, which DEPOWA and her affiliate member associations are playing in addressing the enormous social and emotional stress associated with wives of men who are trained to lay down their lives for their country.”

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, represented by the Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Rear Admiral Fredrick Ogu, said: “Whatever initiative is taken to support these widows, who are wives of our colleagues who died in various operations, for them to live a worthy life in the absence of their breadwinners who paid the supreme sacrifice for the peace and unity of our dear country, needs to be encouraged by all.”

He maintained that the armed forces of Nigeria would continue to support DEPOWA’s humanitarian and social intervention programmes as well as ensure the wellbeing and welfare of families of fallen heroes.

He advised the beneficiaries to improve on the skills acquired as well as make good use of the starter-packs in sustaining their immediate families and in adding value to employment generation. Gen. Irabor described the DEPOWA Skills Acquisition Centre as having proven to be a channel that “has continued to help participants to have means of livelihood.”

176 Guards Battalion wins obstacle crossing competition

The 176 Guards Battalion has emerged overall winner at the Guards Brigade inter-unit obstacle crossing competition. The 177 Guards Battalion came second, 7 Guards Battalion was third, while 102 Guards Battalion came fourth and the Guards Brigade Garrison took the fifth position.

The one-day event at the 7 Guards Battalion Obstacle Course, Lungi Barracks, had all the battalions making up the brigades, namely, 7 Guards Battalion, 102 Guards Battalion, 176 Guards Battalion, 177 Guards Battalion and Guards Brigade Garrison, participating.

Commander, Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Muhammed Takuti Usman, urged participants to remain disciplined, vigilant and diligent while carrying out their duties, in line with the brigade’s motto, “Vigilance and Sacrifice.”

He told officers and soldiers to sustain the aggressiveness and resilience they exhibited throughout the competition in their day-to-day activities at their respective units.

“The obstacle crossing competition is in line with the brigade’s 2021 training cycle. It is an important aspect of military training aimed at evaluating troops’ confidence, promote team spirit and cooperation among troops,” he said.

This year’s competition was also aimed at enhancing troops’ physical fitness and combat survival, in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, “to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.”

Special guest of honour and Chief of Training (Army), Major Gen. A.B. Ibrahim, represented by the Deputy Director, Training, Department of Training, Army Headquarters, Brigadier General O.T. Olatoye, urged participants to maintain the high standards of discipline, team work and determination exhibited during the competition.

