Fred Ezeh and Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The joint ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) between Oyo and Osun States has been dissolved.

The mutually agreed dissolution was formalize through the signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the govenors of Oyo and Osun states, as witnessed by the Attorneys-General of the states, thus giving legal binding to the agreement.

The both mutually agreed that the ownership of LAUTECH located at Ogbomoso, Oyo State, should be transferred to Oyo state, while the ownership of College of Health Sciences, Osogbo, Osun state, should be transferred to Osun state.

Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, who disclosed the information to journalists, in Abuja, on Friday, said the decision on the sharing of the institution’s assets and liabilities was held in Lagos early in November by top officials of both states.

Rasheed explained that joint ownership of the institution has negatively affected the general achievement of the institution, which called for a need to restore academic and administrative normalcy in the state, resulting in constitution of transition committee to oversee the affairs of the institution for three months.

He assured all the parties that NUC was ready to work with them to ensure that the institution regains its lost pride and glory, restoring hope to over 30, 000 students in the institution.

He said: “NUC stand ready to work with all stakeholders to ensure full and faithful implementation of terms of agreement in all its ramifications. We will play our part in ensuring that LAUTECH gets back on track in a harmonious environment to discharge its responsibilites.