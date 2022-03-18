From John Adams, Minna

The Joint Security Task Force, comprising the Military, Police and local vigilantes have carried out raids on gunmen’s hideouts in communities in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, killing no fewer than 100 of them.

Those killed during the gun battle, on Wednesday evening, include those who carried out the attack on Nasko Police Divisional Police headquarters, killing the DPO, Umar Dakingari, two other policemen and five local vigilantes.

The attack on the police station occurred on Tuesday morning, when the gunmen were said to have invaded the divisional headquarters as the policemen and the local vigilantes were planning to counter an earlier attack by the terrorists who infiltrated the local government headquarters after raiding parts of Kebbi state.

With barely 24 hours after the brutal attack on the police station, the Joint Security Task Force swung into action and mobilised to the den of the gunmen and engaged them in a fierce gun battle where 100 of them were neutralised.

The Commissioner for local government and internal security, Emmanuel Umar confirmed the breakthrough by the Joint Security TaskForce, saying that over 50 motorcycles were also recovered from the gunmen.

He, however, said the gunmen were planning to launch another attack on a police station at Bangi, Mariga local government area when the task force swooped on them.