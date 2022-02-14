From John Adams, Minna

The joint security task force in Niger State has killed scores of gunmen in the Ibeto area of Magama local government area of the state and rescued 20 abducted victims, on Saturday.

A large herds of cattle were also recovered from the gunmen during the gun battle which police said lasted hours.

The Niger State Police Command, in a statement in Minna by the Public Relation Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, yesterday, said the gunmen were among those who attacked some communities in the local government area, on Friday.

The police PRO, in the statement, disclosed that “tactical teams of the Command sent for reinforcement to the area and military personnel with the vigilante engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle along Ibeto cattle route, which lasted for about two hours, while the hoodlums were trying to escape with the cattle.

“Consequently, scores of bandits were neutralised and the large rustled cattle were recovered, while about 20 abducted victims regained freedom.”

He also said other items recovered from the gunmen include one AK-47 magazine with 30 rounds of live ammunition, seven mobile phone handsets and one Honda motorcycle. The statement further reiterated the commitment of the command to rid the state of banditry and other criminal activities, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, solicited the cooperation and support of residents towards ensuring a crime free society.