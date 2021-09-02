From John Adams, Minna

The ongoing onslaught against armed bandits by Joint Security TaskForce in Niger state has continued to yield results with the killing of scores of bandits in Basa community in Shiroro local government area of the state in the early hours of Thursday

Although the actual number of the bandits that were neutralized in the operation could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, source close to the community told our correspondent that no fewer than 15 motorcycles were recovered from the bandits by the TaskForce.

Also, our source disclosed that a number of sophisticated weapons were recovered from the bandits, including food items they (bandits) had early looted from the community.

The bandits, it was gathered, had invaded Basa community on Wednesday afternoon where they looted shops and houses, and carted away food items but did not kill nor kidnap anybody.

However, on receiving the distress call, the Joint Security TaskForce, comprising the Police, Civil Defense, and local vigilantes stormed Basa only to be told that the bandits had escaped to Magami, a neighboring community.

The TaskForce, not done with their mission, further chased the bandits to Magami where they (bandits) were waiting to cross the river, and engaged them in a gun battle which the community said lasted for several hours, leading to heavy casualties on the side of the bandits.

According to our source, the bodies of the bandits killed were left for the community to find solution to them, while the TaskForce returned to their base in Erena community, throwing the entire community into jubilation.

It could be recalled that in a similar operation three weeks ago, no fewer than 15 bandits met their Waterloo in the hands of the joint security TaskForce in Iburo, the same Shiroro local government area.

About 10 motorcycles were also recovered from the bandits in that operation.

The Police Public Relation of the command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached to confirm this latest development but the current onslaught on the bandits is sequel to the recent declaration of total war against armed bandits in the state by the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Bala Kuryas during his tour of police special camps across the state.

