The Chief Executive Officer of Skypower Express, Capt. Mohammed JoJi, has called for subsidy to local airlines to encourage shuttle flights across the country.

Joji made the call in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

According to him, shuttle flights will add value to the economy and strengthen businesses.

“In business, time is of the essence, and that is what shuttle flights guarantee.

“Infact, I recommend more airlines to come into this kind of business, it is going to help alot. I am recommending some small aircraft to be shuttling within states, like 30-sitter planes.

“What we want is the government of those appropriate states to subsidize the initial loses.

“if I provide thirty seats for example, government will say we gurantee you fifteen or sixteen seats, so even if you don’t carry those numbers we pay those amount of money, so we recover our operating cost,” he said.

On security, Joji said leaders must learn to travel by road from time to time to feel the pulse of the people and state of roads infrastructure in the country.

“You are running away from it, then how will you know the problems,” he asked.

“What I disagree totally with is for the security chiefs to go by rail and send their drivers by road. I totally disagree with that, it’s either all of them go by rail or by road,” he said.

According to him, Skypower Express will commence Lagos-London flights in 2020.(NAN)