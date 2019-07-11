Veteran actress, Joke Silva, is celebrating her husband, Olu Jacobs, of many years as he turned 77 on Thursday.

Silva, took to her instagram pagE @JokeSilva, where she shared some photos of the birthday celebrant and captioned them with sweet messages.

“PRAISE THE LORD Happy 77th birthday Sir J. May your days be long in good health and abundance… The Quintessential Ovorawen. Loads of love king of my heart ,” she wrote.

The movie star and his wife in April become grandparents as their son, Olusoji Jacob and wife welcomed a new baby.

The Jacobs have both been featured together in movies like; If I am President, Light in the dark amongst others.